China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF – Get Rating) dropped 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 45,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 156,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

About China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF)

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

