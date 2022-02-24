China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of JRJC stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83. China Finance Online has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.