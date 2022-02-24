China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Trading Up 2.6%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 207,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 794,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of China Liberal Education by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.