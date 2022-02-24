Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $167.00

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.31), with a volume of 198204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.33).
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.94) target price on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.15.
About Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
