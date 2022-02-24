Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cian’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cian will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cian.

Get Cian alerts:

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. VTB Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,632,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cian during the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIAN traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.31. 2,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,437. Cian has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cian (CIAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.