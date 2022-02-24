Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at SVB Leerink

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $224.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.35.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $225.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.68. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

