Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $363.91 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $321.39 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.55.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.