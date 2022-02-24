Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,506. The stock has a market cap of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

