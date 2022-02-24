Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 4,404 Shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VectivBio worth $20,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VectivBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
About VectivBio (Get Rating)
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
