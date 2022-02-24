Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 71,448 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 4.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 615,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso by 27.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 122,031 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verso by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verso by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Verso Co. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $772.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

