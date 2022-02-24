Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 51.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $548.15 million, a PE ratio of 113.33 and a beta of -0.03. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

