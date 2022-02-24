Citigroup Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $15,459,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

Shares of EVCM opened at 11.70 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of 10.38 and a 1 year high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of 13.21 and a 200-day moving average of 16.66.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

