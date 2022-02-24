Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,668 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

