Citigroup Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $30.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of SPNS opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

