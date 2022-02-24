Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.52. 4,271,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,429. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

