CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

CLSK stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.75 million, a P/E ratio of -120.13 and a beta of 5.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli purchased 3,357 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $37,531.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood purchased 15,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 301,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CleanSpark by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

