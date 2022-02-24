Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $210,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE NET opened at $91.34 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -130.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

