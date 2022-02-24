Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $584.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $252.14 and a 12-month high of $638.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

