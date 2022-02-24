Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.
Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $584.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $252.14 and a 12-month high of $638.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
