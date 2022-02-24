Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,900 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($40.94).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,082 ($28.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,519.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,532.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,032 ($27.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.21).

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 163 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,498 ($33.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,071.74 ($5,537.52). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

