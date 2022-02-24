Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHEOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

