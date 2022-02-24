Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $213.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,656 shares of company stock worth $164,933 and have sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

