Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $213.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.
In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,656 shares of company stock worth $164,933 and have sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.
