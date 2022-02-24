Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.25. 987,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,635. Cognex has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.