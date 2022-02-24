Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.460-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.14 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.13.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,632 shares of company stock valued at $989,017. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

