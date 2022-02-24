Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.92. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 4,305 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. in the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.