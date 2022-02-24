Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $838.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

