Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.61. 7,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 984,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

CHRS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $838.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

