Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.11.

Several research analysts have commented on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $6.82 on Thursday, hitting $179.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,051. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $155.92 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.46.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

