Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$73,436.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$183.59, for a total transaction of C$73,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,954.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

