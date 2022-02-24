Colony Group LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $117.25 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

