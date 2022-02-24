Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,623,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $631.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $711.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.96. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

