Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.68. 334,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89.
In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Comfort Systems USA Company Profile
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
