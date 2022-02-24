Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.68. 334,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.