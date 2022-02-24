Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cominar REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.
About Cominar REIT (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.