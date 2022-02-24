Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cominar REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

