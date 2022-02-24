Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,244 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Commerce Bancshares worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.79 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.