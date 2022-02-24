Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Health continues to acquire hospitals to expand the number of licensed beds. CYH has a pipeline of activities lined up for the near future. It added multiple beds over the past few years along with new surgical and procedural suites. The company's restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to streamline operations. Shedding non-core assets helps it focus on its core business that comprises large hospitals, which in turn promises higher returns. It has made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid COVID-19. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimate. However, its revenues have been declining due to lower admissions. A debt-laden balance sheet and plunging free cash flows continue to bother CYH.”

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.45.

NYSE:CYH opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,167,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.