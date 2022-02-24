Comparing Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Twitter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 5.25 -$123.25 million ($0.83) -18.64 Twitter $3.72 billion 7.32 -$1.14 billion ($0.24) -141.54

Momentive Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter. Twitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Momentive Global and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Twitter 2 16 12 0 2.33

Momentive Global presently has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 226.67%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.96%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Twitter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -27.77% -34.69% -13.34% Twitter -3.77% -3.21% -1.68%

Summary

Twitter beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. Its products and services include Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

