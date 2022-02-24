Comparing Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) & Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -30.39% -29.42% -10.20% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Cue Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 28.07 $29.40 million ($0.21) -47.81 Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Biosciences of California and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 301.73%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Cue Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cue Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Cue Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.