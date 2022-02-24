Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. FMR LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 54.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

