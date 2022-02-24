Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Marten Transport worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

