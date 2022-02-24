Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,666 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Healthcare Services Group worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

