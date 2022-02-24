Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,456 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 272,084 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 321,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 105,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLN opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

