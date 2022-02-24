Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $57,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $152.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

