Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 11,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.20. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Constellium by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

