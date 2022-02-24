Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE CSTM traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 11,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.20. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $21.59.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.
Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
