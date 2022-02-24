Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Market Weight”

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NYSEARCA XLY opened at $168.91 on Thursday. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $215.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

