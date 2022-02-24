Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer purchased 317,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $968,451.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

