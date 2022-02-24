Contrasting IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 23.17% 102.84% 31.16% StageZero Life Sciences -108.96% N/A -159.40%

83.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IDEXX Laboratories and StageZero Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 5 0 2.71 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $702.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.21%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and StageZero Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $3.22 billion 13.38 $744.84 million $8.61 59.31 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 3.80 -$6.86 million ($0.07) -2.48

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats StageZero Life Sciences on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of products used in the detection of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic tests and related instrumentation and performs services, which are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve production, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. The Other operating segment combines and presents products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market with its out-licensing arrangements. The company was founded by David Evans Shaw on December 19, 1983, and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

