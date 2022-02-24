Contrasting Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.81% 18.57% 7.58% BSQUARE -3.94% -10.21% -6.03%

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and BSQUARE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.10 $170.10 million $1.53 33.31 BSQUARE $47.14 million 0.70 -$1.89 million ($0.12) -13.42

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 5 2 0 2.13 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus price target of $60.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Risk & Volatility

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats BSQUARE on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

