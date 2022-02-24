Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 9.1%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. 11,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 577,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.