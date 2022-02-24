Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 9.1%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. 11,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 577,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
