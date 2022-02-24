Convex Finance Price Down 40.1% Over Last 7 Days (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $872.80 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.91 or 0.00047594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.51 or 0.06783602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.23 or 1.00008181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00048681 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 84,872,751 coins and its circulating supply is 51,608,261 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

