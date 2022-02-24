CoreCard (CCRD) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD – Get Rating) is one of 392 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CoreCard to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CoreCard has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard’s competitors have a beta of -19.19, indicating that their average stock price is 2,019% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CoreCard and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCard Competitors 2612 13043 24042 660 2.56

CoreCard presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 59.18%. Given CoreCard’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCard has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 18.73% 21.71% 16.87% CoreCard Competitors -121.65% -140.63% -5.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoreCard and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million $8.16 million 32.52 CoreCard Competitors $1.77 billion $338.50 million -30.75

CoreCard’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CoreCard beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CoreCard Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

