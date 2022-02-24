Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 270 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in UDR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UDR by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

